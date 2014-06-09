Big sponsors pile pressure on Fifa over Qatar World Cup

Three of the biggest World Cup sponsors have urged Fifa to investigate claims over how Qatar won the bid to host the 2022 football tournament, increasing the pressure on the governing body’s president Sepp Blatter. Sony, Adidas and Visa, who make up half of Fifa’s main sponsors, all released statements over the weekend voicing concerns about Qatar 2022, which is at the centre of allegations about secret payments and trade deals to help the tiny Gulf state win the right to host the tournament. They were responding to a second wave of allegations, based on leaked documents, published by the Sunday Times about the influence of the Gulf state’s former Fifa vice-president, Mohammed bin Hammam, on its bid team.