Competitive balance in football: Why the English Premier League has been turned upside down | The Economist

SOURCE FAVICONThe Economist
Tue Dec 29, 2015
Perhaps the only predictable feature of the Premier League in 2015-16 has been the regularity with which pundits have described it as the most unpredictable season ever. According to the betting lines, 42 of 160 games (26%) thus far have been won by the underdogs; since the turn of the century, no Premier League season has ended with the unfavoured teams winning more than 23% of matches

