Dalian Wanda plans rival to Uefa Champions League — FT.com

China’s richest man is backing plans to launch a rival to the Uefa Champions League, pushing for European leagues and clubs to join a new competition that would redraw the power structure and finances at the top of the sport.

Dalian Wanda Group, the property and entertainment conglomerate run by billionaire Wang Jianlin, said it is in talks with the game’s power brokers across the continent to create a breakaway tournament to Europe’s most prestigious club competition.

Wanda is promising more places for the sport’s heavyweight teams and a steep increase in broadcasting rights revenues.

The ambitious proposals are part of China’s designs on conquering the world’s most popular sport — on and off the pitch.