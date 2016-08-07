Community Shield: Manchester United beat Leicester with Ibrahimovic header | Football | The Guardian

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has helped to put the blockbuster feel back into Manchester United and the striker who has promised to become a footballing god to the club’s fans offered an illustration of his patented sense of occasion.

The curtain-raiser to the Premier League season had been engaging enough, marked by Jesse Lingard’s marvellous solo goal and a deserved Leicester City equaliser from Jamie Vardy, but it looked to be sliding towards a rather artificial penalty shootout conclusion.

Jesse Lingard gets José Mourinho’s Manchester United up and running Paul Wilson at Wembley Read more