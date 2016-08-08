Ofcom ends Premier League probe — FT.com

The UK’s communications regulator has closed a near two-year investigation into how the Premier League sells TV rights for football matches, following an increase in the number of matches that will be broadcast live from the start of the 2019-20 football season.

Ofcom had launched a probe in 2014 looking at whether the way the Premier League sold broadcasting rights restricted or distorted competition, following a complaint from Virgin Media.

But the body has today decided to close the probe noting a recent decision by the Premier League to increase the number of matches available for live broadcast to a minimum of 190 per season from 2019/20. This is an increase of “at least” 22 matches a season compared to 2015, Ofcom said.

The regulator also highlighted that the next auction will include a “no single buyer” rule, which will mean more than one broadcaster must be awarded rights.