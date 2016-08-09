Newsvine

Real Madrid 3-2 Sevilla (aet) - BBC Sport

Defender Dani Carvajal scored a fine solo goal a minute from the end of extra time as Real Madrid beat Spanish rivals Sevilla in a dramatic Super Cup.

Champions League winners Real took the lead when Marco Anensio scored with a thunderous long-range strike.

Europa League winners Sevilla levelled through Franco Vazquez and Yevhen Konoplyanka's penalty gave them the lead after Sergio Ramos fouled Vitolo.

Ramos made it 2-2 to force extra time before Carvajal won it for Real.

