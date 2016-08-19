Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic proves double trouble for Southampton | Football | The Guardian

These are still early days but already there is the unmistakable feeling Manchester United are on their way back and anxious to make up for lost time. They have suffered more in the last few years than they will probably wish to remember but José Mourinho could be seen saluting the crowd in triumph after this victory. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has two more goals for his personal collection while Paul Pogba, the world’s most expensive footballer, came out of his homecoming with a sunrise of a smile.