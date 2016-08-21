Pep Guardiola shows ruthlessness over Joe Hart but he is not a bad judge | Daniel Taylor | Football | The Guardian

t this stage, it is fairly obvious what happens next. Claudio Bravo is on his way from Barcelona. Joe Hart has played his last game in Manchester City’s colours and the speed at which everything has happened, with hardly a backwards glance from Pep Guardiola, means we will presumably hear more in the coming days about how cold and hard‑faced this sport can be sometimes.

Unfortunately for Hart that is just the nature of the business and, while it is easy to understand an element of the sympathy, perhaps it might be an idea for some of the more outraged to go back to Guardiola’s time at Barcelona and consider the results of a coach who knows precisely what he wants and refuses to bend for anyone.