Liverpool FC owners hire advisers after Chinese approach — FT.com

The US owners of Liverpool FC have appointed financial advisers after an unsolicited approach by a consortium led by Chinese investment firm Everbright and PCP Capital Partners, the private equity firm founded by Amanda Staveley.

Fenway Sports Group, led by John W Henry, has hired Allen & Co, the boutique investment bank, to advise on discussions over the acquisition of a substantial stake in one of England’s most storied football clubs, people close to the talks have told the Financial Times.

If a deal is agreed, it would be the most significant transaction in a long list of investments from China in European football clubs and comes as President Xi Jinping wants to elevate the status of football in China.