Newsvine

Richard Farmer

 

About Journalist Articles: 432 Seeds: 2879 Comments: 341 Since: Aug 2006

Celtic belong in Champions League group stage - Brendan Rodgers - BBC Sport

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Richard Farmer View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBBC - Homepage
Seeded on Wed Aug 24, 2016 1:58 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Brendan Rodgers says his Celtic side took "a huge step" by qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League.

Despite losing 2-0 to Hapoel Beer Sheva in Israel, the Scottish champions won the play-off 5-4 on aggregate.

"They're going back in amongst Europe's elite - it's where Celtic belong," said Rodgers.

"Tonight was really about getting through and all the plaudits go to the players because they got through."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor