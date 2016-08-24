Celtic belong in Champions League group stage - Brendan Rodgers - BBC Sport

Brendan Rodgers says his Celtic side took "a huge step" by qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League.

Despite losing 2-0 to Hapoel Beer Sheva in Israel, the Scottish champions won the play-off 5-4 on aggregate.

"They're going back in amongst Europe's elite - it's where Celtic belong," said Rodgers.

"Tonight was really about getting through and all the plaudits go to the players because they got through."