Italian side Roma failed to reach the Champions League group stage after having two men sent off in a 3-0 second-leg defeat by Porto.
Roma were the favourites after drawing 1-1 in Portugal, but went behind when Felipe gave the visitors an early lead.
They imploded as Daniele de Rossi and Emerson Palmieri were shown straight red cards either side of half-time.
Roma 0-3 FC Porto (agg 1-4) - BBC Sport
