Newsvine

Richard Farmer

 

About Journalist Articles: 432 Seeds: 2879 Comments: 341 Since: Aug 2006

Roma 0-3 FC Porto (agg 1-4) - BBC Sport

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Richard Farmer View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBBC - Homepage
Seeded on Wed Aug 24, 2016 2:02 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Italian side Roma failed to reach the Champions League group stage after having two men sent off in a 3-0 second-leg defeat by Porto.

Roma were the favourites after drawing 1-1 in Portugal, but went behind when Felipe gave the visitors an early lead.

They imploded as Daniele de Rossi and Emerson Palmieri were shown straight red cards either side of half-time.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor