Arsenal complete signing of defender Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia | Football | The Guardian

Arsenal have announced the signing of the defender Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia. The central defender, 24, arrives after Arsène Wenger’s near summer-long pursuit and shortly after Calum Chambers’ loan departure to Middlesbrough.

Arsenal earlier on Tuesday secured the signing of Lucas Pérez from Deportivo La Coruña, so Germany’s Mustafi becomes their sixth summer recruit after Granit Xhaka, Rob Holding, Takuma Asano, who has already joined Stuttgart on loan, and Kelechi Nwakali.