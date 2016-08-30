Newsvine

Richard Farmer

 

About Journalist Articles: 432 Seeds: 2879 Comments: 341 Since: Aug 2006

Arsenal complete signing of defender Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia | Football | The Guardian

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Richard Farmer View Original Article: The Guardian
Seeded on Tue Aug 30, 2016 5:59 PM
Discuss:

Arsenal have announced the signing of the defender Shkodran Mustafi from Valencia. The central defender, 24, arrives after Arsène Wenger’s near summer-long pursuit and shortly after Calum Chambers’ loan departure to Middlesbrough.

Arsenal earlier on Tuesday secured the signing of Lucas Pérez from Deportivo La Coruña, so Germany’s Mustafi becomes their sixth summer recruit after Granit Xhaka, Rob Holding, Takuma Asano, who has already joined Stuttgart on loan, and Kelechi Nwakali.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor