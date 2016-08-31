English Premier League smashes record ahead of transfer deadline — FT.com

English Premier League clubs have broken all records to sign players this summer and the big spending will not stop until the transfer window slams shut on Wednesday night, leaving the expensively assembled teams to do battle on the pitch.

The three-month period when clubs can buy closes at 11pm BST, with the rush to acquire players expected to reach its zenith on the final day.

According to Deloitte, the sum splashed out on players by 9am on Tuesday was £925m, already exceeding the previous peak of £870m spent during the same period last season. By 8.30am on Wednesday the figure had risen to £1bn. The sales have been fuelled by bumper broadcasting revenues, stiff competition at the top of the league and a host of new managers urging club owners to spend to secure success.