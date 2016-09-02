There have been tears, kisses blown to the supporters, a public letter of thanks. Joe Hart’s banishment from Manchester City has been an emotional wrench, and some think undeserved after a decade of solid service.
From this corner, to be frank, sympathy would flow more easily if Hart had not made a bit of a prat of himself in France.
Don't shed a tear for ranting Hart - it is his own fault | Sport | The Times & The Sunday Times
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Sep 2, 2016 6:07 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment