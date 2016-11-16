A Coach Is Forging a New Path in Danish Soccer - The New York Times

Last season, a club of modest means and limited expectations — its roster put together on a shoestring budget, its home located in an unremarkable provincial town — emerged as a genuine contender, overthrowing its country’s traditional giants as it sought the first league title in its history. It was hardly surprising, then, when the team, SonderjyskE, became known as the Danish Leicester City.

The club’s coach also picked up a nickname. Jakob Michelsen had never managed in the Superliga, Denmark’s top league, before taking charge at SonderjyskE in 2015. He was only 34 when he took the job and had no playing experience to speak of. He was, though, an astute tactician, able to defy the odds and conjure miracles. People saw the similarities to a much more famous coach, now in charge of Manchester United; Michelsen, in his homeland, became “mini Mourinho.”