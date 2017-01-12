European football clubs net profit increase of €1.5bn

European football clubs have increased profits by €1.5bn over the past two seasons, after sustaining years of heavy losses, as so-called financial fair play rules kicked in.

Uefa, European football’s governing body, released its annual “benchmark” report on Thursday on the financial health of the sport. The study says revenues at Europe’s clubs have risen consistently over the past two decades, while the English Premier League’s financial dominance over its continental peers has continued to grow.

Interest in the game, particularly in the top five leagues in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France, has spurred ever-larger contracts with broadcasters and sponsors, and higher gate receipts in stadiums. But heavy spending, such as on player transfers and staff costs, had led to consistent losses at European clubs.