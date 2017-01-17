Soccer Bosses Want a $1 Billion Pan-American Tournament - Bloomberg

After soccer’s international governing body moved to expand the World Cup, regional officials are considering creating a new tournament pitting the best national teams in the Americas against each other, according to several people with knowledge of the discussions.

Concacaf, which oversees the sport in North and Central America and the Caribbean, is weighing holding its biennial national team competition every four years, said the people, who asked not to be identified as talks continue. The switch would create room for a new quadrennial tournament that would also include teams from South America, perhaps as early as 2020.

Revamping the Concacaf Gold Cup, which has always been held in the U.S., would bring it into line with other major regional competitions and the World Cup, which are played every four years. The global tournament this month was expanded to include 48 teams, up from 32, starting in 2026.