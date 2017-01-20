Newsvine

Richard Farmer

 

About Journalist Articles: 432 Seeds: 2883 Comments: 341 Since: Aug 2006

Manchester United Rises to Top of World Soccer Rich List: Chart - Bloomberg

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Richard Farmer View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBloomberg.com
Seeded on Thu Jan 19, 2017 11:57 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Manchester United might be struggling on the soccer field, but the Red Devils’ financial performance has never been stronger. Backed by record-breaking commercial agreements and boosted by the Premier League’s TV riches, the record 20-time English champion has returned to the top of Deloitte’s annual soccer rich list for the first time in 11 years. Spanish giant Real Madrid, which has held the top spot for more than a decade, slips to third position.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor