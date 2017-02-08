Tackling football's persistent offenders | VOX, CEPR's Policy Portal

Most football leagues suspend players who have accumulated a certain number of yellow cards. This column describes the effect of this rule on the number of fouls committed by players in the English Premier League. Players who are approaching the suspension limit commit 33% fewer fouls than at the start of the season, and even in the first game of the season, the deterrent effect of the suspension rule reduces the number of fouls by 15%.
Tackling football's persistent offenders
2017-02-08
