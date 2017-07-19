Newsvine

Richard Farmer

 

About Journalist Articles: 432 Seeds: 2887 Comments: 341 Since: Aug 2006

China state TV criticises retailer Suning over Inter Milan purchase

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Richard Farmer View Original Article: FT.com
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 8:43 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Retail giant Suning has become the latest Chinese company to come under attack for “irrational” foreign acquisitions, after the state broadcaster criticised the group’s purchase of Italian football club Inter Milan in a report highlighting the financial risks of outbound deals.

Shares in Shenzhen-listed Suning Commerce Group fell by as much as 6.5 per cent on Wednesday. Criticisms by CCTV are often viewed as a signal that a company is facing regulatory or legal scrutiny from Chinese authorities. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor