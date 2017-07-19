China state TV criticises retailer Suning over Inter Milan purchase

Retail giant Suning has become the latest Chinese company to come under attack for “irrational” foreign acquisitions, after the state broadcaster criticised the group’s purchase of Italian football club Inter Milan in a report highlighting the financial risks of outbound deals.

Shares in Shenzhen-listed Suning Commerce Group fell by as much as 6.5 per cent on Wednesday. Criticisms by CCTV are often viewed as a signal that a company is facing regulatory or legal scrutiny from Chinese authorities.