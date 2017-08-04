Newsvine

Record Neymar transfer threatens to shake up elite football

When FC Barcelona inserted a €222m buyout clause into the contract of new signing Neymar four years ago, club officials believed no rival could afford such an astronomical fee.

This week, Paris Saint-Germain activated the clause, forcing the Spanish club to allow the Brazilian player to open talks on the most expensive transfer in football history.

Now the Neymar deal has gone through, it will shake up football. The sport’s authorities are under pressure to scrutinise the transfer, which challenges the efficacy of rules designed to ensure clubs do not spend beyond their means.

